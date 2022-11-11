Yankton’s Hospital Celebrates 125 Years On A Mission

Sacred Heart Hospital, 1915.

 Avera

Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) marks its 125th anniversary this month, yet, as much as the facility and health care have changed, its mission remains the same.

The hospital was founded in 1897 with the idea that the frontier towns of South Dakota needed a quiet, clean space for the sick and injured to heal. The mission grew from there.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.