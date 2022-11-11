Yankton’s Hospital Celebrates 125 Years On A Mission

Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) marks its 125th anniversary this month, yet, as much as the facility and health care have changed, its mission remains the same.
The hospital was founded in 1897 with the idea that the frontier towns of South Dakota needed a quiet, clean space for the sick and injured to heal. The mission grew from there.
“We have seen many changes in technology and pharmacology,” Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan. “Also, the reasons people used to be admitted to a hospital (have changed). Many times now, we can take care of those patients at home.”
In the hospital’s early days, women who gave birth were hospitalized for up to two weeks, whereas now, women are discharged 24-48 hours after a normal delivery, he noted.
“Through the years, we have seen imaging technology and diagnostic tools progress, and Avera has been fortunate enough to invest (in) and provide those resources to our clinical teams so that they can appropriately diagnose and treat people,” Ekeren said. He added that the continuum of care has also changed. Individuals see their doctors more regularly for diverse reasons, including rehabilitation and occupational therapy.
The advent of Avera Health was another of those changes.
“The community knows us as Avera now, but we were Sacred Heart Hospital for 100 years or so prior to the formation of Avera,” he said
To remain viable, Yankton’s Benedictine Sisters, the founders of Sacred Heart Hospital, and the Presentation Sisters of Aberdeen agreed to co-sponsor both orders’ hospitals and health-care entities, forming Avera.
In 1998, the hospital in Yankton was renamed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
Today, ASHH includes the Avera Cancer Institute, Majestic Bluffs and the Sister James Care Center, the Avera Surgery Center, and Avera added its Fox Run Campus in 2017.
Sacred Heart Hospital started because the Benedictine Sisters answered the call of Bishop Thomas O’Gorman, the community and the physicians in Yankton for the need of a hospital, Kara Payer, ASHH vice president of Mission Services, told the Press & Dakotan.
“One-hundred and twenty-five years ago, the sisters said ‘yes’ to that and continue to say ‘yes’ to try to meet the needs of the community and the surrounding area, whether that meant continuing to invest in the hospital, a new hospital in 1915 and again in 1981, to bringing on quality, long-term care services with the investment in the Majestic Bluffs Campus,” she said.
In its time, ASHH has cared for generations of area families, Payer said.
“All that, and still, every decision we make ultimately is about the patient in the bed and the resident in the room,” she said. “That has not changed over the 125 years.”
The tools and buildings used to administer care have changed, but the mission and philosophy of care have not, Payer said.
Avera’s goal is to make a positive impact in the lives and health of individuals and communities by providing quality services guided by Christian values, according to its website.
“It’s about what is best for our patients and our residents and our staff,” Payer said. “(It’s about) how we can use the talents of our physicians and staff, who have aligned themselves with this ministry, to continue to be of service.”
Avera’s core values are compassion, hospitality and stewardship, which is expressed as a deep-seated respect in the human dignity of each individual, she said.
“We are very proud to have served this region, both South Dakota and Nebraska, for many years and we expect to be here for many years to come,” Ekeren said.
