In Saturday’s daily COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health, the state recorded 806 new infections and eight new deaths.
One of the deaths occurred in Douglas County, the third straight day the county has reported a death. Other deaths were reported in Day, Kingsbury, Lincoln (3) and Minnehaha (2) counties.
Meanwhile, Nebraska saw its biggest one-day increase in cases with more than 1,200 new infections. Twelve deaths were also reported.
Several area counties reported large increases in cases. In particular, outbreak numbers from Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield have begun appearing in Bon Homme County statistics as the county recorded 97 new cases in Saturday’s update. That’s nearly a 50% increase in the county’s overall total.
Yankton County reported 13 new infections, the fourth straight day the county’s new cases hit double figures.
Also seeing double-digit increases locally were Turner (20), Charles Mix (14), Union (13) and Clay (10) counties.
The daily summaries from area South Dakota counties were:
• Bon Homme County — 97 new cases (297 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (14), 8 recoveries (113), 0 new deaths (1), 183 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 14 new cases (307), 1 new hospitalization (52), 9 new recoveries (215), 0 new deaths (0), 92 active cases;
• Clay County — 10 new cases (693), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 3 new recoveries (579), 0 new deaths (8), 106 active cases;
• Douglas County — 1 new case (146), 0 new hospitalizations (22), 1 new recovery (91), 1 new death (4), 51 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (180), 0 new hospitalizations (15), 2 new recoveries (126), 0 new deaths (2), 52 active cases;
• Turner County — 20 new cases (361), 1 new hospitalization (16), 6 new recoveries (208), 0 new deaths (8), 145 active cases;
• Union County — 13 new cases (643), 2 new hospitalizations (40), 3 new recoveries (467), 0 new deaths (10), 166 active cases;
• Yankton County — 13 new cases (603), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 3 new recoveries (451), 0 new deaths (5), 147 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday reported Cedar County with four new infections (128 overall), with Dixon County adding three cases (147) and Knox County recording one new case, its 237th.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Saturday:
• Total Cases — 32,611 (+806);
• Active Cases — 7,768 (+456);
• Recoveries — 24,528 (+342);
• Hospitalizations — 2,077 ever hospitalized (+33); 295 currently hospitalized (-4);
• Testing — 359,987 total tests (+5,883); 229,204 individuals tested (+2,214).
Nebraska’s DHHS reported 1,286 new infections late Friday. The previous one-day high was 1,085 new cases recorded on Oct. 9.
The 12 new deaths raised the state toll to 547.
Other statistics from Saturday included:
• Total Cases — 56,714 (+1,286);
• Active Cases — 18,084 (+844);
• Recoveries — 38,083 (+430);
• Hospitalizations — 2,647 ever hospitalized (+16); 322 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 784,435 total tests (+13,928); 535,661 individuals tested (+6,080).
