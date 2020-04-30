Yankton County has announced that 301 St. will be closed between 448th Ave. and 447th Ave. beginning Monday, May 4, 2020, for bridge replacement.
Motorists should find alternate routes.
Updated: May 1, 2020 @ 2:46 am
