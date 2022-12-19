100 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 20, 1922
• A telephone crew struck Mission Hill this week and started the work of connecting this town up directly with Yankton, thereby cutting out the Mission Hill exchange and with the change wiping out also the toll fees.
• A warming room will be erected at the public skating rink in Garfield Park in the next day or two, under plans announced today by the park board, and the near future will probably see a checkroom added to the equipment there. The warming house is to be about 12 by 20 feet, and is to be erected at the north side of the rink.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, December 20, 1947
• One hundred Girl Scouts drove around town in the Yaggie Mill truck last evening singing Christmas carols. They started at Sacred Heart hospital and then proceeded through the residential district, as well as the downtown area.
• Farm acreage in Yankton County this year was about 200,000 acres, and of this 95,000 acres was in small grain and about 105,000 acres in corn.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 20, 1972
• Larry Rupiper, Utica farmer, was named as the Outstanding Young Farmer to be sponsored in the state contest at Chamberlain Jan. 5-6 by the Yankton Jaycees. Rupiper, 28 years old, feeds out some 800 cattle each year, farrows some 2,000 SPF feeder pigs annually and raises about 12,000 laying pullets annually. He farms about 1,000 acres, raising principally corn, soybeans and milo. He also raises alfalfa, all of which is chopped for silage.
• A retirement luncheon was given for Mrs. Shirley Reed Friday with members of the Yankton Library staff and Yankton Library Association members present. Mrs. Reed began working at libraries in 1957 and in 1962 began working for the city library. In May of 1965, Mrs. Reed became the head librarian and held the position until September of 1967.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, December 20, 1997
• Jay Schild, Troop #133, became an Eagle Scout Oct. 19 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. His father, Jeff, was the first Eagle Scout in the troop in 1971. Planning and overseeing the painting of safety markings on the stairs at Crane-Youngworth Stadium was his Eagle Service Project.
• Jerry Bult’s seventh grade students at Hartington Public School have become world travelers — and gained a wealth of knowledge — by surfing the Internet. But they aren’t just riding the information superhighway, they are helping to construct it. Building their own web pages, the students are corresponding with people from around the world. This semester, Bult has assigned them to build pages on endangered species and natural disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.