The City of Yankton will host a COVID-modified Holiday Festival of Lights Thursday, with a virtual tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., fireworks at 5:45 p.m. and the Parade Of Lights at 6 p.m.
The tree lighting will be livestreamed on the Yankton Holiday Festival of Lights Facebook page and on yanktonfestivaloflights.com .
In preparation for the fireworks, the top level of the Meridian Bridge will be closed to the public starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and the lower deck will be closed starting at 5:30 p.m.
After the fireworks, the parade, whose theme this year is “Santa’s Workshop,” will take a modified route to help onlookers social distance from each other. People are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines while attending Holiday Festival of Lights.
