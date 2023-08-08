SD Has Lowest Per Capita Tax Burden In The Region
 The South Dakota House of Representatives chamber at the Capitol in Pierre.

 Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota residents bear the lowest tax burden per capita in the region, according to a report shared with lawmakers Monday. But residents also bear the region’s heaviest sales tax burden.

The Legislative Research Council, which provides legal and fiscal analysis for lawmakers, shared the report with the South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board during a meeting in Pierre. The report compared South Dakota with Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Larry Skow

Lowest wages as well.

