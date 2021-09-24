City Revenues Skyrocket During Busy August

By Rob Nielsen
The return of Riverboat Days helped facilitate another big revenue month for Yankton.
In August, the city was up 9.44% on the same month a year ago.
Overall, Yankton is up 9.35% on the year over the same timeframe last year.
As it has been throughout the spring and summer of 2021, the BBB (bed, board, booze tax) saw a huge recovery from 2020, up 26.16% over August last year and up 19.59% on the year.
During a media preview Friday ahead of next week’s City Commission meeting, City Manager Amy Leon said city officials like the position the city is in when it comes to revenue.
“When we look at other communities, we’re still — as we have been for a long time — kind of right in the middle of that growth trend,” she said. “We’re not unlike other cities that are seeing big growth trends, but that was a very good month for us, and we’re pleased about that. It makes me feel a little more confident going into the fall and winter, which we know typically slows down for us.”
August’s strong returns included Riverboat Days, which was not celebrated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the state’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, Yankton is actually on the lower end of the spectrum, despite being up over 9% thus far and one of only three cities not breaking 10% revenue growth.
The highest performing city is Rapid City, which is up 21.09% on the year, while Aberdeen, down -3.06% on the year, is the only city in negative territory. It should be noted, however, that Aberdeen in 2021 is competing with an exceptionally high revenue 2020 that saw it finish up 19.33% over 2019.
The City of Vermillion is up 13.68% on the year.
During Friday’s preview, Leon also offered a short update on the four applications the city has received for medical cannabis dispensaries.
“Our cannabis team reviewed those applications, and they found things in all of the applications they wanted to review and discuss with the applicants,” she said. “Our next step is, the team will be meeting with the applicants to get some clarification on things.”
She said that the applicants are a mix of local and non-local people and will be made public when the review process is further along.
“I think the time to let folks know who those people are exactly would be when we send them on to the state,” she said. “I’ll talk with Ross (Den Herder, city attorney) about the appropriate timing.”
On another note, Leon pointed out that quorums of the City Commission are possible at several events connected to the Hyundai World Archery Championships this weekend. No official city business will be conducted at this time.
On Monday, the City Commission is set to hold a work session to discuss the city’s FEMA flood risk maps. This will be followed by the regular meeting of the commission, where the board is scheduled to discuss a professional services agreement for a Westside Park concept plan, the potential for development of frontage property along Broadway Ave. adjacent to the Yankton Cemetery, a state water plan application and a hangar lease land transfer.
The City Commission will meet for the work session at 5:30 p.m. at RTEC, with the regular board meeting following at 7 p.m.
