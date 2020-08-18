Zoning: Back To The Board

The Yankton County Planning Commission will once again be tasked with reviewing the county’s zoning ordinance as it pertains to agriculture.
During the second reading of proposed amendments to Article 5 of the county zoning ordinance, the Yankton County Commission voted 3-2 to deny the implementation of the changes and send it back to the Planning Commission for reconsideration.
Commissioners Don Kettering, Joseph Healy and chairperson Cheri Loest all voted in favor of the denial while commissioners Gary Swensen and Dan Klimisch voted against. The second reading took just over two hours to conclude and included a number of heated exchanges among commissioners and between speakers and commissioners.
Dozens of people spoke both in favor and against the proposed changes — which would have changed a number of items including setback distances and CAFO limits — over nearly an hour of public comment on the matter.
One was Christy Hauer, director of The Center in Yankton, who favored the proposed changes.
“We’ve got to think about our seniors and their health,” Hauer said. “They are in the middle of a pandemic and they have a target on their back. If they live close to these (CAFOs), they have a target on their back. … I’m hoping that you will consider moving the setbacks back and making a larger setback. I think that’s in the best interest of our seniors.”
However, Zane Williams, who’s served on the Planning Commission while these changes have been discussed and proposed, said the process of making the amendments hasn’t been as thorough as previously stated.
“Chairman (Kristi) Schultz also stated that we have been working on this for 18 months,” Williams said. “We have had many generalized discussions, but it wasn’t until we started having special meetings in February 2020. There were five special meetings. Gary Vetter said the proposed changes were put together by Commissioner Dan Klimisch and John Harper. These meetings had very little public input. Zoom and Facebook Live were hard to follow. … In-person attendance was discouraged, so really there were no public meetings.”
The public comment section also featured a number of former county commissioners, including Todd Woods and Deb Bodenstedt, speaking against the proposed amendments, and Bruce Jensen, who restated his intention to bring the amendments to a public vote if the board failed to pass it Tuesday evening.
When the board took to discussing the amendments, division over the content became quickly apparent.
Klimisch said that it was a sad turn of events given what work the Planning Commission has put in.
“Back in November, we had a joint County Commission-Planning Commission meeting and every commissioner here was invited,” Klimisch said. “The Planning Commission said, ‘We are starting the process of making the changes to Article 5. Give us guidance on what you want to see.’ And very little guidance was given. … That’s a leadership failure on us because we didn’t give the Planning Commission proper guidance. They’re not mind readers. They’re a bunch of people who want to make their community a better place and they did the best that they could. Now (we’ll) slap each and every one of them in the face because they didn’t read our minds. I just think that’s unfortunate.”
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Approved several plats;
• Approved the 2021 local emergency management performance grant agreement.;
Due to the length of Tuesday’s meeting running past the press deadline, the results of the wheel tax discussion and decision will be covered in Thursday’s Press & Dakotan.
