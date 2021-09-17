PIERRE — The South Dakota Board of Regents will hold outreach sessions on the six public university campuses in September and October to follow up on the work of a higher education task force that met over the past year.
These meetings will update campus communities and local legislators about the Senate Bill 55 Task Force process and recommendations, in advance of a final report to be issued by Nov. 15. Representatives of the Board of Regents, its staff, and public university presidents will be on hand to visit with area residents. The public is invited to attend.
The task force takes its name from a bill approved by the 2020 South Dakota Legislature, which directed the Board of Regents to create a task force to study the operations and functions of higher education institutions under the regents’ control. “South Dakotans invest significant resources in its public universities and the return on citizens’ investment is in the billions of dollars,” said Brian L. Maher, the regents’ executive director and CEO. “We will use the task force’s work to inform our next strategic plan and define specific action steps going forward.”
This is the list of scheduled outreach sessions (all meetings begin at 7 p.m. local time):
• Thursday, Sept. 23 — Brookings: Woster Celebration Hall, SDSU Alumni Center, 815 Medary Ave.
• Tuesday, Sept. 28 — Madison: DSU Beacom Collaboration Center, 820 N. Washington Ave.
• Wednesday, Sept. 29 — Spearfish: Joy Krautschun Alumni/Foundation Welcome Center at BHSU, 1351 St. Joe St.
• Tuesday, Oct. 5 — Rapid City: SD Mines Classroom Building, Room 204, 501 E. St. Joseph St.
• Tuesday, Oct. 12 — Aberdeen: NSU Johnson Fine Arts Center, Room 117, corner of 12th Ave. SE and State St.
• Thursday, Oct. 14 — Vermillion: USD Muenster University Center Ballroom, 414 E. Clark St.
