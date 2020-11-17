The first project in the Westside Park’s recently adopted master plan is nearing completion.
The Born Learning Trail will be largely complete in the next month — weather permitting.
Yankton Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson told the Press & Dakotan that the Born Learning Trail is meant to facilitate interaction between youths and adults utilizing the park.
“It is a continuing education program that focuses on inter-generational (relationships),” Larson said. “The whole idea is parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, guardians, adults can bring kids to the park, walk on the trail and read these signs. (They) talk to them about things in the park — it could be trees, wildlife, sounds they hear. It could be art that is on the sidewalks, so it could be about numbers, circles, colors or things like that. It’s a message to parents, grandparents and adults that says, ‘Learning for a child happens all the time, and it can even happen during play.’”
He said 10 signs — written in both English and Spanish — will be installed along with the sidewalk art. The United Way of Greater Yankton, Yankton Area Arts and local artists have all been involved in the trail. Sponsorships have also been sold on the signage, which will be installed in the coming weeks, to pay artists for their time and efforts.
Two picnic tables and three benches will also be installed along the path.
Larson explained the trail idea came about as part of a partnership with the United Way of Greater Yankton and has been in the making for some time.
“We had talked about some different parks and it kind of sat in the background,” he said. “Early this year, some grants were available for not only the Born Learning Trail but (also) another project that could’ve made some improvements in Westside Park.”
While the other grant application was unsuccessful, the city received a $15,000 grant from AARP of South Dakota for construction of the trail in August.
The completion deadline is Dec. 18, though some pieces of artwork that require better weather conditions to complete may have to wait until later.
“The majority of the stuff will be done,” he said. “We’ll do the best we can, but not all of the artwork is going to be done by Dec. 18. Some of that is going to have to be done in the spring when the weather cooperates with nighttime and daytime temperatures.”
He added that the Born Learning Trail will ultimately be a boost to the city’s park system.
“This is another amenity that’s different, that you don’t find in the other parks,” he said. “We love to see that inter-generational interaction and this will be unique to this park.”
Next up for Westside Park, Larson said the city is targeting the aging playground equipment.
“We have applied for Land/Water Conservation Fund grant money to redo the play system that’s found in that park,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll hear about that in January — approval or denial.”
If approved, Larson looks to start work later in 2021 with major replacement coming in 2022.
