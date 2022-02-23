Yankton To Hold School Board Election

It’s been nearly a decade since the last school board election in Yankton, but that streak officially ends this year.
On Wednesday, Aimee Rehurek, assistant to the business manager at the Yankton School District, emailed the Press & Dakotan to announce Amanda Johnson, Lisa Hagemann and incumbent Sarah Carda have filed nominating petitions.
This comes on the heels of Tuesday’s news that incumbent Terry Crandall and challenger Erick Messler had also filed their nominating positions for the two open seats on the board.
This marks the first time since 2013 a school board has faced an election, which will be held as part of the municipal election slated for April 12.
Candidates still have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, to file.
