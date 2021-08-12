100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 13, 1921
• The Yankton College Greyhounds will open their 1921 football season at Vermillion on October 1 and they will face an eight-game schedule that is by quite a bit the stiffest they have had in a good many years. But they will go into that stiff schedules with the strongest lineup that has donned the Greyhound uniform in many a season also.
• Clifford Tagg, of Sioux City, walked to Yankton Thursday and Friday and is visiting at the Harry Box home. He took three hours off Thursday noon, after leaving Sioux City at 6 a.m. that day, and spent that night in Vermillion, arriving here at 2:45 yesterday afternoon. Following the trail he did, he made it about 69 miles and did that in 21¼ hours walking.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 13, 1946
• Yankton fishing fanatics won’t have to leave town to fish for a few days. Not after yesterday’s filling of the Westside park with 10,000 bullheads by the state game wardens and fish crews.
• The annual fall catalogue and planting magazine is being mailed this week by the Gurney Seed and Nursery Company. More than 500,000 catalogues will be mailed to every state in the union when the task is completed, nursery officials stated. The magazine includes 12 pages.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 13, 1971
• A specialist at the regional Bureau of Sports Fisheries in Minneapolis said Thursday the mercury and pesticide content in fish in the James River in eastern South Dakota is well below the danger mark.
• Kathy Varilek and Mick Varilek placed one-two in a brother-sister all-around livestock showmanship win to cap activities at the Charles Mix County 4-H Achievement Days.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 13, 1996
• Unusual things have a way of happening in this unusually successful growing season, and as a result a 30,000-bushel bin at the Farmers Elevator Company in Tripp is literally bursting at the seams. Bolts around the top started popping Friday, and experts are arriving this morning to move the overflow wheat and dismantle the damaged bin.
• Emily Ann Miller, daughter of Michael and Joan Miller of Irene, was selected as the South Dakota’s 1996 Pre-Teen America Scholarship and Recognition Program (Junior Division). She won fourth place in the talent competition with a tap dance routine.
