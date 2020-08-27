• Valerie Jandreau, 37, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
• Terry Hausman, 55, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant.
• Don Pearman, 53, Volin, was arrested Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license.
• Blaine Knutson, 31, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less).
• Lacie Olson, 26, Irene, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Courtney Beil, 19, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Evan Smith, 19, Piedmont, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Joshua Law, 43, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for unauthorized possession of a controlled substance.
• Tracey Kleinmeyer, 33, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving with a revoked license.
• Gary Kuper, 64, Hurley, was booked Wednesday on a facility hold for the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.
