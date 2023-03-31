100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 1, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, April 1, 1948
• Work on the new building just west of the Hotel Charles Gurney on Third street was resumed this week, and T.R. Thompson of Kansas City was in Yankton yesterday to announce that he hopes to be able to open the proposed new theatre there by mid-summer. The brick and tile building is being designed to accommodate 600 seats, stage and modern-equipped projection booth. A convertible indoor-outdoor box office will be installed.
• Due to the wind and sleet storm, Wynot’s wire communications, both electric and telephone, were disturbed to such an extent that the city was plunged into an involuntary blackout Friday afternoon and nearly all night.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, April 1, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 1, 1998
• The Yankton County Commission has offered to pay $4,250 to the Yankton County 4-H Leaders Association to help with utilities and repairs to a building on the Pine Acres 4-H grounds in Yankton. The 4-H leaders, who run the 4-H grounds in Yankton, told the Commission last week that because of high utility costs and necessary repairs, they may be forced to sell the grounds and find another location for children’s programs.
• Truman Scholars have become a tradition at the University of South Dakota. Dusty Johnson, a junior from Pierre, is the latest USD student to win the $30,000 public service scholarship, according to an announcement by the Harry S. Truman Foundation of Washington, D.C. Johnson is the sixth USD student, including five in the past six years, to win the highly prestigious Truman Scholarship. He is among 75 students across the nation to receive the honor.
