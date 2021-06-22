100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 23, 1921
• At 1 o’clock this afternoon the river here stood at an elevation of 66.6, about two inches higher than in the forenoon, and was creeping onto the flat in places. Workmen at the bridge were put to work moving lumber back to higher ground. The tramway leading to Pier 2 was taken out this forenoon, and this afternoon the remaining portion of the trestle to Pier No. 3 was being taken out to save it.
• There is a slight outbreak of grasshoppers in Yankton County within the last few days, but the pest is contained largely to restricted areas, generally in places along the river where weather and soil conditions have been most favorable for their development, according to County Agent J.M. Brander.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 23, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 23, 1971
• The buffalo has made a comeback since its near extinction in the 1880s. Now, one-third of all American buffalo can be found in the state. The number of the animal has grown to at least 5,000, with estimates reaching 15,000.
• The Yankton Carnegie Library is now offering a fun fair through a reading club! Everyone who reads ten books and gives an oral report on each will be invited to a party in August and will be awarded a certificate. The library started registration June 7 and now has approximately 70 kids involved.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 23, 1996
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.