Head Start

Pictured are Nadine Ernesti and Denise Olsen of Yankton Head Start.

 Courtesy Photo

Head Start’s national promise is that every child, regardless of circumstances at birth, has the ability to reach their full potential.

The Yankton Head Start Center, located at 500 E. Second Street, is committed to that promise by focusing on the whole family. Education is provided to the child (ages three through five), giving them a foundation for learning. They receive free high-quality, comprehensive early childhood services.

