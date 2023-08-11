Head Start’s national promise is that every child, regardless of circumstances at birth, has the ability to reach their full potential.
The Yankton Head Start Center, located at 500 E. Second Street, is committed to that promise by focusing on the whole family. Education is provided to the child (ages three through five), giving them a foundation for learning. They receive free high-quality, comprehensive early childhood services.
The Head Start program supports children with identified needs (such as physical and developmental delays), children in foster care and children experiencing homelessness.
“Head Start is a comprehensive program that provides services, resources, and referrals to meet the individual needs of the child and the entire family,” said Julie Nohr, area manager. “The goal of Head Start is to prepare the child for school both educationally and social-emotionally.”
Monday through Thursday, Head Start offers free daily snacks, lunch and bus transportation for those that qualify. The program provides two morning and two afternoon sessions, each running 3½ hours Monday through Thursday.
“I enjoy meeting new children each year, as well as welcoming back children from the previous year. It is a joy to watch their little minds develop and grow over the course of the school year,” said teacher Denise Olsen.
Added teacher Nadine Ernesti: “I love welcoming the little ones into my classroom. They are a joy to see them grow each year as they embark on new adventures during the school year. They leave an impression in our hearts as teachers.”
Head Start and Early Head Start programs link children and families to other services in the community, such as free medical and dental care services.
South Central Child Development/Head Start (SCCD) serves 16 southeastern South Dakota counties. The Yankton Head Start program provides center and home-based program options. Head Start promotes school readiness by enhancing social and cognitive development. Children and families receive education, health, mental health, nutrition, social and family support.
The program encourages family involvement through regular visits to the child’s home. Opportunities are provided for families to volunteer in the programs and participate in special activities to support their child’s learning.
Head Start is one of the longest-running programs attempting to address the effects of systemic poverty in the United States. In the six decades since Head Start’s founding, 37 million children and their families have been served in urban and rural areas in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. territories, including American Indian, Alaskan Native and Migrant/Seasonal communities.
The dollar investment in Head Start programs has a high rate of return. For each dollar invested in Head Start, there is an economic gain of seven to ten dollars. Some research suggests it could be as high as seventeen dollars. This is realized in reduced expenses of grade retention, special education services, and a higher earning potential and economic success in adulthood, thus reducing dollars needed for welfare and the criminal justice system.
The Administration for Children and Families (ACF) in the Department of Health and Human Services administers Head Start.
Yankton Head Start has served hundreds of children over many years and is taking applications. To see if your child qualifies for the program, contact Head Start Center at 605-665-8254 or call Rebecca directly at 605-857-5009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.