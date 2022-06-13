School Board Examines Communication Policy

To encourage transparency in communication, the Yankton School Board decided at its meeting Monday to consider developing a formal policy regarding how messages to the board are handled.
Right now, anyone can visit the Yankton School District (YSD) website, open the School Board menu and find the SchoolBoard@ysd.k12.sd.us link to communicate with the board.
But how are those communications being handled? That’s what Attorney Mike Marlow of Yankton’s Marlow, Woodward and Huff asked the school board Monday.
“We want to let (members of the public) know how we handle communications that come directly to the board, especially in email-type situations,” he said. “We have a policy that talks about what you do when you get communications or complaints or a question, but we don’t have a formal policy on how we process those communications with our school board members.”
Marlow questioned what board members do when the individuals receive email from a constituent. Also, he asked is there a designated respondent or does each board member reply individually to messages sent to the entire board.
“Informally, what we’ve been doing in the past, is, it’s passed on to the president of the board, and the president makes a formal response and directs it to the appropriate person within the school district,” Marlow said. “Probably, the thing that we need to consider is formalizing what we’ve been doing.”
Noting the increase in messages to the school board through the link on the website, Marlow advised letting the public know how the incoming messages are processed.
“Would that process change if, in their email, they asked for us all to respond?” Asked Board Member Sarah Carda, who was recently re-elected to her school-board position.
Marlow replied that there is no policy in place that would answer that question. Also, if the message involves a complaint about a teacher or administrator, legally, the board’s ability to reply might be limited, he said noting that, currently, the board is receiving dozens of emails on varying subjects.
“You direct what we have in place, and maybe, you don’t want to have a more formal procedure but we’re just trying to get it out there for the public to understand that we do take action,” Marlow said. “I would like to see a formal policy in place that says, ‘This is what happens when (the school board) gets a communication.’”
Board member Terry Crandall asked if there had been improprieties in the handling of messages that sparked the need for this conversation.
Board President Jill Sternquist told the board that, at times during the COVID-19 pandemic, she had questions about how to direct messages to the board and had asked council for guidance.
Board member Kathy Greeneway said she found herself answering a lot of questions on how to get in touch with the school board when the board began encouraging more communication.
“I did a lot of educating just because that is out there now,” she said. “I don’t know if a lot of folks really knew that there was a way on the website, click on a link and be able to send an email and communicate with all five of us.”
Board member Frani Kieffer said she agreed that the role of communication falls to the leader, and noted that every year, the person in the leadership role changes.
“As we come up on the new fiscal year, we are changing our positions,” she said. “Because (communication) has increased a lot from when I first joined the board seven years ago, I do think having a more formal process that is consistent each year from when the chair changes, is going to be beneficial for us, but more importantly for the community.”
Also Monday, the school board heard from YSD Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Rob Taylor about last week’s gas leak in the Webster Elementary School neighborhood.
The leak occurred when contractors hit a two-inch gas line while digging an electric line to a house in the 700 block of Pine Street around 9:45 a.m. Friday.
“The gas leak wasn’t at Webster; it was across the street from Webster,” Taylor told the board. “The fire department went over there and after an hour or two hours of venting across the street — and the air handling system (at Webster) running — a small amount of gas was going into the school.”
Out of caution, all of Webster’s occupants were evacuated and the Summer Lunch Program relocated for the day, he said.
The gas issue has since been resolved and there are no further problems at this time, Taylor said.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Taylor gave an update on summer construction and repair projects within the school district;
• Yankton Middle School Principal Heather Olson presented an end-of-the-year wrap-up;
• Elementary Technology Integrationist Alli Davison and Curriculum Director Nicole Valnes talked to the board about Summer Learning Ideas in the school district;
• The school board went into executive session. Sternquist announced that there was action taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.