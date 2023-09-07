100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 8, 1923
• Yankton County has $1,000 as its goal in the Red Cross appeal for funds for relief work in Japan, stricken by earthquake, typhoon, tidal wave and fire. The need of an immediate response is the one chiefly emphasized by the Red Cross and all its officers. Food and shelter sent now may save lives that the loss of days or even hours might mean too great delay.
• Workmen at the bridge site were busy today with the erection of the 90-foot-boom steel derrick that is to handle most of the material for the steel erection. The big derrick is going up on the bluff in front of the site of the pier construction power house, and will be anchored to the bridge pedestals there.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 8, 1948
• Confirmation of the appearance of Joe Foss and his Air National Guard squadron from Sioux Falls at the air show to be staged next Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12, at the Yankton municipal airport was received today by Allen Sparrowhawk, co-chairman of the aviation committee of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. Foss told Sparrowhawk that his squadron Sunday would consist of some P-51’s and one A-26 and that the group would buzz the local airport and perform some formation aerobatics. They will not land here but will resume their flight back to Sioux Falls, Sparrowhawk said.
• Wanton destruction of property in the Kietzman school house, District 20, on the State lake road, ten miles north and one mile west of Yankton, proved a ticklish case for Sheriff Walter Mueller of Yankton County to solve, but after a month of investigation he obtained confessions last week from three Yankton boys, two of them 12 and the other 10 years of age. Damage estimated at from $300 to $400 was done by intruders at the Kietzman school in late July. Small panes of glass were broken in 23 windows from the inside of the school after entrance was gained through a coal chute.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 8, 1973
• The Yankton Livestock Auction Market merchandised the largest number of head of cattle in the State of South Dakota for the fiscal year of 1972-73, according to the Livestock Auction Agency Report from the South Dakota Livestock Sanitary Board. The market merchandised 164,785 head of cattle and 103,575 head of hogs. The dollar volume total for the market was $55 million.
• Yankton Community Concert Association opened its 27th annual membership drive Thursday with 50 workers meeting at the Charles Levinger home to pick up work packets. The Concert board, with Dr. James Nyberg as president, announces concerts now scheduled for this year are Karan Armstrong, soprano; Longstreth and Escosa, duo harpists; Paul Hill Chorale and orchestra; and Ted Alan Worth, organist.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 8, 1998
• Over the past few weeks the Yankton Police Department has taken numerous reports of thefts from vehicles. In many of these cases, purses or billfolds containing cash and other valuables were taken. Some of these vehicles were unlocked, but many were secured. It is believed that many of these thefts were done by the same person or persons. Yankton Police Department would like to remind people not to leave valuables in their vehicle, even if it is for a short period of time.
• The hot Labor Day weekend kept air conditioners humming, even in campers at Lewis and Clark Recreation Area. The weekend had one of the biggest three-day weekend turnouts of the year, according to Jeff Van Meeteren, Lewis and Clark Recreation area district manager. The high demand for electricity at the campground caused a couple of small power outages Van Meeteren said. “That’s probably the only problem we experienced … with the maximum usage we were having.”
