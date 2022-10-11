SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of tampering with consumer products and two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.
According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Lis Merrigan, 54, was indicted earlier this month. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on Oct. 6 and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.
Counts one and two of the indictment allege that on Aug. 23, 2021, and Sept. 7, 2021, Merrigan, who was working as a registered nurse in a hospital, tampered with vials of fentanyl citrate for injection stored inside the hospital’s Omnicell machine by removing the fentanyl citrate from the vials and replacing them with another liquid, knowing that the diluted fentanyl citrate could be dispensed to patients at the hospital.
Counts three and four of the Indictment allege that on those same dates, Merrigan knowingly and intentionally acquired and obtained fentanyl citrate, a Schedule II controlled substance, for injections by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by the Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.
Merrigan was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.