SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of tampering with consumer products and two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.

According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Lis Merrigan, 54, was indicted earlier this month. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on Oct. 6 and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

