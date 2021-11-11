PIERRE — Eleven South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits graduate today (Friday) in Fort Pierre.
Graduation ceremonies for Class 65 start at 10 a.m. in the Drifters Conference Center in Fort Pierre. Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden will be the keynote speaker. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.
“This class is a mixture of recruits who already had law enforcement experience and others who are brand new,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the Highway Patrol. “They all bring different levels of experience and training that will serve them well as troopers.”
Class 65 recruits and their duty stations are: Connor Campbell, Freeman; Anthony Curry, Hot Springs; Terrance Davis, Sioux Falls; Trent Feistner, Wessington Springs; Nicholas Gallo, Custer; Jamie Hall, Vermillion; Trent Knuppe, Salem; David LaGroue, Madison; Samuel McCue, Spearfish; Ryan Serr, Bison; and Rylan Webster, De Smet.
The recruits with previous law enforcement experience have already been on duty for a few weeks. The other recruits will receive their Highway Patrol vehicles this week and report to their duty stations after the ceremony.
