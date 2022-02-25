City, School Board Races Likely Set

The crowded municipal election ballot for Yankton residents is all but finalized.
Barring mailed packets of nominating petitions, the City of Yankton will see six candidates vying for three open positions on the City Commission, while the Yankton School Board — experiencing its first election in nine years — will have five candidates vying for two open slots.
In the City Commission race, incumbent commissioners Jerry Webber, Amy Miner and Mason Schramm will face challengers Stacey Nickels, Curt Bernard and Miles Warren.
Bernard and Nickels both ran in 2021, finishing in fourth and fifth, respectively, among the seven candidates who filed last year. Bernard previously served on the City Commission in the early to mid-2000s. He and Commissioner Dan Rupiper were recalled in 2007 due to alleged violations of open meetings law.
Meanwhile, the Yankton School Board, which hasn’t needed an election since 2013, will also hold an election to be held in tandem with the city’s.
Incumbents Terry Crandall and Sarah Carda will face challengers Amanda Johnson, Lisa Hagemann and Erick Messler.
Yankton City Finance Officer Al Viereck told the Press & Dakotan that having a school board election doesn’t change the dynamics of the municipal election too much, other than a need for election workers to pay attention to the ballots they’re handing out.
“It really is about the same,” he said. “It becomes slightly problematic in that, the day of the election, the workers have to know a little more about which ballot to give out. Everybody in the city can vote in the school (board election), but outside the city, there’s school voters that can’t vote in the city. They just have make sure they’re aware of which ballot to give them.”
Important upcoming dates include:
• March 28 — Absentee voting starts;
• March 28 — Voter registration deadline;
• April 12 — Election Day.
While it’s technically possible that a petition postmarked before 5 p.m. Feb. 25 could be received by the city for City Commission or School Board candidates, Viereck has told the Press & Dakotan on multiple occasions previously that he hasn’t personally witnessed this in Yankton’s municipal elections.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.