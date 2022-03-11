Chris Vondracek will be talking with Mount Marty students and the public about creativity and his new book. The event will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, in SLC 107. It is free to the public.
Vondracek is a journalist, piano player and poet, whose 2020 book, “Rattlesnake Summer,” features a poem for every county in South Dakota. He contributes music and free verse to a traveling radio program, “The Rock Garden Tour,” and his band, The Golden Bubbles, will release their third album later this year.
Vondracek holds degrees in literature and journalism from the University of South Dakota and in creative writing from Hamline University in St. Paul.
