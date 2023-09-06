MMU Growth

Mount Marty University students gather for the start of a new school year. The Catholic university, based in Yankton, has enrolled 926 degree-seeking students this fall, signaling some of the highest numbers in decades.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Bucking a national trend, Mount Marty University’s seven-year, 25% growth has brought the Catholic college’s enrollment to nearly 1,000.

Wednesday’s official headcount stands at 926 degree-seeking students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels on the campuses in Yankton, Sioux Falls and Watertown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.