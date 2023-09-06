Bucking a national trend, Mount Marty University’s seven-year, 25% growth has brought the Catholic college’s enrollment to nearly 1,000.
Wednesday’s official headcount stands at 926 degree-seeking students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels on the campuses in Yankton, Sioux Falls and Watertown.
MMU has recorded seven consecutive years of enrollment growth, even during a pandemic, according to President Marc Long.
“With our final headcount, we’re talking the largest enrollment at Mount Marty since 2011,” he said. “Since then, 2016 was our low enrollment of 750 students, so this year we are almost 25% larger than we were back then.”
Based on current growth, Long sees MMU on the verge of reaching a historic enrollment milestone.
“The adage is you need 1,000 acres to have a successful farm. I would say having 1,000 students is a pretty good place to be for a college or university,” he said. “With our case, we have a disproportionately large number of graduate programs, so I would say our threshold for success is a little lower. In the graduate programs, you don’t have to worry about staffing the general education courses.”
While MMU maintained enrollment growth during the pandemic, some graduate programs saw declines and have now built themselves back up, Long said.
“It has always been our goal, as board of trustees, to reach that 1,000 mark,” he said. “I think we would be (more than) that figure right now if COVID hadn’t happened.”
Mount Marty has received a large boost in recent years from its expanded athletics, including the introduction of a football program, along with transfers from other schools that closed this year.
Higher enrollment and more fundraising have put the Mount in a good place, Long said. “We have the strongest financials we have had in the last 15 years,” he said.
ON THE GROW
MMU begins the new academic year with 5% more students than last year, Long said. Besides its three campuses, the university also enrolls students from the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
At its Yankton campus, Mount Marty continued to show undergraduate enrollment with strong interest across South Dakota and Nebraska, Long said.
“Just talking about Yankton traditional undergraduate students, we have 573 students, the largest Yankton undergraduate enrollment since 2005, or almost 20 years,” he said.
Besides the enrollment gains, Mount Marty’s incoming students are bringing with them a higher grade-point average (GPA) than last year, according to Greg Franz, the associate vice president for enrollment management and marketing.
The average entering student GPA is 3.55, up from last year’s 3.39 GPA. On most scales, a 4.0 represents all A’s, while a 3.0 represents a “B” average.
MMU has also shown gains with its graduate programs, particularly with health care fields such as nursing anesthesia, Long said.
New to Mount Marty this fall is a Master of Science (M.S.) in biotechnology program, based in Sioux Falls, which enrolled 26 new students.
With 216 students this fall in its master’s and doctorate programs, MMU reached the largest graduate enrollment in its history, Long said.
“Our nurse practitioner program saw deep declines during the pandemic because of the demand for working nurses, and they were too busy during the pandemic to go back to school,” the president said.
“The program has built back up, and we’re now 40% larger this year than last year. We also have the family nurse practitioner program and the mental health nurse practitioner program.”
In addition, MMU has expanded its Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Program (DNAP) to 133 students, up 6% from last year, Franz said.
Looking at student needs, MMU officials have considered some alternatives, such as completing a bachelor’s degree in three years or attending for five years and graduating with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree.
REACHING HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS
The MMU enrollment numbers only count degree-seeking students, not the 380 dual-credit students mostly from the Yankton, Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Watertown high schools, Long said. The dual-credit program exposes high school students to MMU, in addition to accumulating college credits at a lower tuition cost, he added.
In recent years, MMU has enrolled more Yankton students, part of its goal of tapping into YHS graduates who consider the Mount their college of choice, Franz said.
“We are also incredibly proud to have enrolled 15 students from Yankton High School,” he said. “This tells me that the Yankton community likes what it sees from Mount Marty and is excited to be part of our growth.”
Long anticipates YHS will continue as the university’s largest “feeder” high school because of their exposure to the programs and activities.
“Those students are familiar with us in Yankton, and they are on our campus for plays and athletic events,” he said. “They have an awareness that students from farther away may not have.”
Mount Marty has stepped up its footprint in the region, Franz said.
“We have actually expanded our recruitment efforts in South Dakota and Nebraska, trying to open up the areas where we traditionally enroll students,” he said.
Mount Marty is also broadening its outreach in the Central Plains and beyond, Long said.
“We recognize the population growth is in the I-29 corridor, so we’re working pretty hard on (recruiting) Sioux Falls, Sioux City and, to some extent, certainly Omaha,” he said. “All three are pretty (strong) Catholic cities with good Catholic high schools, so we work those areas pretty hard.”
BUILDING DIVERSITY
While sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters, Mount Marty welcomes students of all faiths, and about half of the current students are non-Catholic, Long said.
Another change comes in gender balance, particularly compared to Mount Marty’s origins as an all-female campus.
“Last year, for the first time, there were more men than women enrolled as undergraduates in Yankton,” Long said. “Now, that may have been 51-49%, and we’re pretty even, but when you compare it to our history of starting as a women’s college, that’s a big change.”
Mount Marty has also expanded its student demographics, Franz said.
“We are much more diverse now; 36% of our incoming undergraduate class is nonwhite, including 13.2% Hispanic and 9% Black,” he said. “We also enrolled 18 international students.”
Mount Marty enrolls students from approximately two dozen nations, compared to one or two countries a decade ago, Long said. He cites more international students seeking higher education on a U.S. campus and an increase in foreign athletes.
“It also benefits our other students who may not have received a lot of exposure to people from other countries and cultures,” the president said.
The international students also bring strong preparation and focus, adding more to classroom discussions, Long said. They have also helped boost business as the largest major on campus, followed in order by nursing, education and exercise science.
In some fields, MMU helps meet needs in ways not available in other parts of the nation, Long said.
“There is a very long waiting list in California to get into nursing school,” he said. “You can come here to Mount Marty to get your nursing degree and then go back to California, which some students have done that.”
At the same time, MMU has seen many of its graduates remain in Yankton and the surrounding region after graduation, he added.
Besides recruiting larger numbers, Mount Marty is also retaining more of them through graduation, Long said. During recent years, the university has seen 70-75% of its freshmen return as sophomores.
“That’s actually a pretty good number, given the demographics of our students,” he said. “Almost 40% of our students are PELL grant recipients (from low-income students), and we have a lot of first-generation students. A lot of them come from small towns and farms in South Dakota and Nebraska, which means they may not have a lot of financial means. I think we’re in a pretty good place.”
POISED FOR GROWTH
Increased enrollment has created growing pains, and Mount Marty has opened Rickenbach Suites, a residence hall that has filled all 96 beds. MMU still has about 20 beds available out of 430, which Long considers a low vacancy rate and necessary in case additional beds are needed to meet circumstances.
Looking to the future, Long sees MMU standing in good shape.
First, South Dakota and Nebraska will remain stable in high school enrollments while other parts of the nation will face steep declines starting around 2026, he said. While the demographics favor MMU, he also notes that other colleges in other states will actively recruit the Midwest region.
In addition, Mount Marty benefits from other attributes, Long said. He pointed to the school’s small size, its strong community bond, its safe and secure campus and community, and the beauty and plentiful recreational offerings of Yankton and the Missouri River.
Also, the Benedictine mission and values provide a sense of history and an opportunity for personal and religious development for persons of all backgrounds, Long said.
“In the future, we’ll continue to grow enrollment within reason, but we’ll never be a large university. That’s not what you typically see with Benedictine institutions,” Long said. “We offer a very personalized education, which remains very important. I would like to see us continue making our undergraduate programs the best it can be and to grow out graduate programs.”
Mount Marty holds onto its mission of developing the entire person, Long said.
“From the time they set foot on campus until they graduate, we’re constantly working at making an outstanding experience even better,” he said.
“The momentum grows at Mount Marty, and we’re grateful and blessed to continue it for another year.”
