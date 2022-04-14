City of Yankton building permits for March 2022:
Andrea Stanosheck, 1104 Pasque St., Windows, $6182.
David Hosmer, Living Trust, 505 Riverside Dr., Single Family Home – Basement Finish, $30,000.
Dayhuff Development Inc, 220 Capital St., Commercial – Alteration/Repair, $30,000.
Pfeifer’s Investments LLC, 311 Walnut St., Commercial – Alteration/Repair, $10,000.
Ben Hanten, 714 W 3rd St., Single Family Home, Basement Finish, $50,000.
Yankton County Historical Society, 610 Summit St., Demolition, $0.00.
Roman Catholic Church, 200 E 6th St., Commercial – Alteration/Repair – Roof & Window Replacement, $304,500.
Mead Building Center of Yankton LLC, 2409 Broadway Ave., Commercial – New Storage Shed, $60.000.
Clara Schild, 605 E 16th St., Siding/Windows, $2500.
Groeneweg Construction, 417 Mulberry St., Commercial – Alteration/Repair, $646,000.
David Brinkman, 905 Spruce St., Single Family Home, Garage Addition, $41,000.
Robert Houdek, 615 Applewood Dr., Single Family Home – Deck, $30,000.
DBH Real Estate LLC, 1105 E 39th St., Extra Territorial Jurisdiction – Principal Structure, $281,760.
Servant Hearts Clinic Inc., 201 E 3rd St., Commercial – Alteration/Repair Windows, $6,200.
Scottish Rite Temple Association, 333 Cedar St., Commercial – Alteration Repair/Windows, $80,000.
Colby Boecker, 717 Linn St., Roofing, $5500.
Joseph Rehurek, 108 E 26th St., Roofing, $7800.
Mount Marty University, 612 Summit Ave., Commercial – New Football Locker Facility, $598,750.
Ardis Gust (LE), 600 Broadway Ave., Windows, $7000.
Michael Lemon, 504 Pine St., Single Family Home – Kitchen Remodel, $30,000.
Geoffrey Whitney, 502 E 19th St., Single Family Home – Alteration/Repair, $212,000.
Mary Anne Boyd, 1004 Mulberry St., Siding/Door, $28,000.
Joanne Roach, 1505 Pearl St., Siding/Windows, $24,000.
Ben Hanson, 2813 Arlington Ave., Single Family Home – New, $560,000.
Lewis and Clark Lodging LLC, 912 W 14th St., Single Family Home – Deck, $2500.
———
March 2022 Total Valuation $3,053,692.00
March 2021 Total Valuation $126,733.00
2022 To Date Valuation $4,664,035.80
2021 to Date Valuation $2,269,235.40
