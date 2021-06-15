The Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter will present a community forum and listening session on June 24 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Avera Pavilion Amphitheater at 409 Summit Street in Yankton.
The session is designed for those interested in learning more about the available support for families impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s in Yankton County — and having their voices heard about what resources are needed.
Participants will learn about Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss and hear about the services of the Alzheimer’s Association. There will be an opportunity for discussion on the best ways to help those affected by Alzheimer’s and how more people can be reached through the various services.
“With more than 18,000 South Dakotans living with Alzheimer’s, community sessions such as this are so important,” said Leslie Morrow, State Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter. “We want Yankton County area residents to know what kinds of resources are available to them, and find out how best to serve the community.”
Registration for this event is available by phone: 1-800-272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.