County Defers Decision On ‘30 By 30’ Resolution

After hearing an hour of public comment, the Yankton County Commission has delayed a decision on a resolution opposing implementation of the “30 by 30” conservation plan proposed by the Biden Administration.
The commission made the decision at their regular meeting, which was held Monday this week instead of Tuesday.
The “30 by 30” plan calls for conserving 30% of U.S. land and water by the year 2030. The plan has drawn both praise and criticism in South Dakota and nationally.
Commission Chairman Don Kettering proposed postponing any action on the resolution because of the additional information and comments made at the meeting.
“I think we shouldn’t vote tonight,” he said. “We should study this some more and come prepared to vote on it at our next meeting.”
However, the commissioners may face more than one decision. They plan to act on the original resolution with the option of an amended version also on the table.
The original resolution will be posted on the Yankton County website. In addition, District 18 Rep. Julie Auch (R-Lesterville) and former District 18 Sen. Bernie Hunhoff (D-Yankton) will work on the amended version, to be submitted by next week.
Auch introduced the current Yankton County resolution, saying it sends a message against federal overreach. “They (federal officials) are on a mission,” she said.
Hunhoff said many aspects of the plan have been supported and implemented for years by both Republican and Democratic presidents.
“People are describing this as a big land grab, and that’s not what this is,” Hunhoff said, adding the plan would require a relatively small amount of additional land to meet its goal.
Hunhoff described the Yankton County resolution as an example of a national interest group shopping it around to states. When the “30 by 30” resolution failed in the Legislature, it has been taken to the county level, he added.
At the last meeting, Auch presented the resolution and sought the commissioners’ approval. Auch said she was speaking on behalf of citizens who supported the measure.
At that time, Yankton County resident Guy Larson asked the commission to take more time.
At Monday’s meeting, Larson addressed the commission both on behalf of himself and as a member of the South Dakota Sierra Club.
The “30 by 30” plan seeks “to meet the challenge of climate change and provide space for wildlife and communities to thrive,” he said.
Larson disputed the Texas-based American Stewards of Liberty’s description of the plan as a federal “land grab.” He said all acres would be obtained through agreements between willing partners.
Larson presented examples of conserved land in South Dakota and the groups involved with them. “This (Yankton County) resolution would oppose their work,” he said.
Larson disputed provisions in the Yankton County resolution. He noted many programs — notably those involving parks, forest and wildlife — are already under way and successful, and they would suffer adverse effects under the resolution.
In addition, Larson challenged the resolution supporters to provide specific examples of some of their statements. He cautioned county leaders against showing their support.
“As this is a resolution, it presents itself only as the opinion of the County Commission,” he said. “While you, as commissioners, are welcome to hold whatever personal opinions you choose, to advance such a poorly thought out document is a disservice to the citizens of Yankton County.”
Auch responded with her own defense of the resolution and a rebuttal of Larson’s presentation. In particular, she objected to what she considered a landowner putting property under government control for all time.
“Once land (is committed), it can never be touched by human footprint,” she said.
She defended landowners’ ability to enter into agreements such as the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), which has a limited duration.
“I don’t object to conservation acres. I have CRP,” she said, referring to her property. “What I object to is (the provision for) perpetuity.”
The “30 by 30” plan could actually devalue land, adversely affecting local governments’ property taxes, she said.
Auch said she supported property rights. “The whole point of the resolution is to take a stand, that Yankton County is behind property rights,” she said.
Resolution supporter Lynette Auch presented 10 points against “30 by 30,” calling it the work of “radical environmental activities with an international agenda.”
Other speakers presented arguments on both sides. Some described “30 by 30” as a dangerous plan tied to arguments about climate change, while others supported its goals and wanted to prevent the county from dictating to private property owners.
In discussion, Yankton County Commissioner Ryan Heine noted the county already makes planning and zoning decisions that affect property.
However, the commissioners spoke with wariness about a resolution provision that would involve them in notification prior to acquisition of land under the “30 by 30” program.
In the end, they delayed any final action.
In other business, the commission:
• approved micro-surfacing and culvert lining bids for the highway department, with Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek providing an update on efforts to obtain more money for the Stone Church Bridge project;
• Received a report from Sheriff Preston Crissey and Jail Administrator Todd Brandt on plans for the facility;
• Went into executive session for poor relief issues and personnel issues.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.