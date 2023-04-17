County Defers Decision On ‘30 By 30’ Resolution
Guy Larson of the local Sierra Club chapter speaks to the Yankton County Commission in opposition to a resolution condemning the proposed “30 by 30” conservation program.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

After hearing an hour of public comment, the Yankton County Commission has delayed a decision on a resolution opposing implementation of the “30 by 30” conservation plan proposed by the Biden Administration.

The commission made the decision at their regular meeting, which was held Monday this week instead of Tuesday.

