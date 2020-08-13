In Thursday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, the Department of Health reported 82 new cases, with several counties in the Yankton area reporting multiple new positive tests.
There was also one new death reported. It occurred in Hughes County. The state’s death toll stands at 148.
Locally, Yankton County’s recent uptick in cases continued with three new positive tests, lifting its total to 128. There have been 26 cases reported this month. One new recovery was reported (98). Active cases rose to 28, which is an all-time high during the pandemic.
Clay County saw three new positive tests Thursday to give the county 135 known cases to date. Nineteen cases are active.
Turner County recorded three new positive cases, bringing its case total to 56. Two recoveries were reported (45). There are 11 active cases.
Union County also reported three new cases, giving it 220 to date. One new hospitalization was reported (18), and three recoveries were recorded (188). There are 28 active cases.
Bon Homme County reported its first confirmed positive test since early July.
Also, Hutchinson County’s case total was amended downward by one to 29. There was one new recovery (26), leaving three active cases.
South Dakota statistics for Thursday included:
• Total Cases — 9,897 (+82);
• Active Cases — 1,058 (-4);
• Recoveries — 8,691 (+85);
• Hospitalizations — 896 ever hospitalized (+4); 56 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 158,396 total tests (+1,637); 123,770 individuals tested (+1,142).
In Nebraska, 214 new cases and five new deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Wednesday. That gives the state 29,224 known cases to date and 356 total deaths.
Locally, Knox County’s case total was amended downward by one to 35.
According to the DHHS website, there were no new hospitalizations reported Wednesday (1,880), while current hospitalizations dropped by five to 152.
Recoveries rose to 21,463 (+151).
Also Thursday, South Dakota’s Harding County (county seat: Buffalo) reported its first two positive COVID-19 tests during the pandemic. It was the last county in the state to have avoided confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
In Nebraska, there are still seven counties that have yet to report a positive test: Blaine (Brewster), Brown (Ainsworth), Grant (Hyannis), Hayes (Hayes Center), Keya Paha (Springview), Logan (Stapleton) and Loup (Taylor).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.