PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Education’s office of Child and Adult Nutrition Services is seeking sponsors for a federally funded program that provides nutritious meals and snacks to children in low-income areas during the summer months.
Community organizations, nonprofits, schools, and tribal and local governments can apply to be sponsors if they operate in low-income areas, serve a group of mostly low-income children, or operate a summer camp with a high proportion of low-income participants. Parks and recreation departments, city and county health departments, libraries, and neighborhood service agencies can participate as sites or sponsors.
“When school is out during the summer, access to healthy meals is limited for many children because they don’t have access to the National School Lunch Program,” said Brigitta Bly, program specialist with South Dakota’s Child and Adult Nutrition Services. “The Summer Food Service Program helps children in low‐income areas continue to receive healthy food.”
There is a high need for Summer Food Service sponsors. In summer 2019, only about 16% of children in need were reached.
Sponsors are needed statewide, with especially high need for new sponsors in the following counties: Aurora, Bennett, Brule, Buffalo, Butte, Charles Mix, Clark, Clay, Corson, Deuel, Dewey, Gregory, Haakon, Hand, Hyde, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Miner, Stanley, Turner and Union.
Organizations interested in reviewing sponsor responsibilities are invited to use the SFSP pre-screen tool at https://ican.sd.gov/ican/PreScreen/PreScreenOverview.aspx by April 2. Once eligibility is determined, department staff will contact sponsors with more information.
To learn more about serving as a sponsor or site, call Child and Adult Nutrition Services at 605-773-3413. For more information, go to http://doe.sd.gov/cans/sfsp.aspx.
