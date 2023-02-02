100 Years Ago
Saturday, February 3, 1923
• Chester Rhoan is a new employee at the offices of the Gurney Seed and Nursery company where he will act as cashier following government training for such a position. Mr. Rhoan, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization through service of 26 months and 27 days in France, came home incapacitated and has been in the care of the government since. He was gassed twice and was injured through the explosion of shrapnel which tore four holes in the stomach.
• All equipment and material on the river, used in constructing the sub-structure for the Meridian Highway bridge here, had been removed today, including the tramway decking, and had either been shipped out or was about ready to go. The big yard derrick, which has been a conspicuous object at the bridge site for two years, was being taken down today.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 3, 1948
• Anyone who might have thought Yankton’s wading pool issue was dead and forgotten by now had not reckoned with the parents of some of the estimated one-thousand Yankton “small fry” who will be too small to go into the new swimming pool which is under construction now in Memorial Park on North Douglas Avenue. A representative group of citizens which nearly filled the commission room last night appeared before the city board at its regular meeting to voice numerous questions and offer many suggestions regarding provisions for little folk swimming under the current pool and park program.
• Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer said this morning that a delegation from the Yankton volunteer fire department is planning to go to Lesterville Wednesday night to attend a rural fire truck meeting which has been called by interested townspeople and farmers of that vicinity. “The Yankton Community Fire Truck association is very much in favor of a rural fire truck for the Lesterville vicinity,” Bauer said.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, February 3, 1973
• A Broadway actor, who is also a United Church of Christ clergyman, will be visiting the Yankton College campus on Monday. Grant Spradling, who is touring UCC-related campuses as a representative of the United Church Board for Homeland Ministries, will be participating in several Yankton College classes and will be meeting with a luncheon group of student and faculty representatives of the fine and performing arts at Yankton College.
• Coach Jim Stout’s Yankton Buck grapplers had more trouble than might have been expected, but still managed to whip the Madison Bulldogs 29-16 in Eastern South Dakota mat action Friday. The win left the Bucks with a 4-2 ESD mark and set the stage for next week’s home match with the Aberdeen Golden Eagles.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 3, 1998
• Area residents will be able to stop at more than 60 farm displays, exhibits and educational demonstrations during the 28th annual Farm Show at the Yankton Mall Feb. 6-8. The Farm Show will feature entertainment, food and plenty of prizes, including a 60-inch Philips Magnavox television.
• City leaders are hopeful steps taken by the City Commission last week will help pay off tax increment bonds for the Fox Run development. Last week the City Commission approved an increase in the family season-pass fees at the city’s municipal golf course, which along with a newly created development fund for non-pass holders should help increase what the golf course puts toward retiring the tax increment financing (TIF) district’s debt.
