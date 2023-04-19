On Monday, April 24, road construction begins on S.D. Highway 52 from S.D. Highway 50 to 10 miles southeast to Summit Street in Yankton.
Work includes shoulder widening, guardrail work, pipe extensions, concrete pavement repair, curb and gutter repair, cold milling, and asphalt concrete surfacing. Work will begin at the Highway 52 and Highway 50 intersection, progressing southeast toward Yankton. Work in the two-lane areas will be completed with the use of flaggers and pilot cars while work in the five-lane areas will include lane closures. Stop sign closures will be used for bridge repair. Road work throughout this area is estimated to last five months. Access to residences and adjacent property will be maintained for local traffic.
