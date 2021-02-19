100 Years Ago
Sunday, February 20, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 20, 1946
• Comments from farmers whose lands nestle along the hills embracing the Missouri and James rivers indicate a large increase in the number of coyotes roaming the countryside this winter as compared to the past few seasons.
• Pfc. John L. Gallagher arrived home Tuesday with his discharge after 13 months’ service with the army. He has been stationed in Pearl Harbor, and has been hospitalized there for the past two months.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, February 20, 1971
• When the Yankton College Greyhounds take the floor tonight in the final game of the 1970-71 basketball season, it will mark the end of collegiate cage careers for three YC seniors, and the shoes that they vacate will be very difficult for coach Ron Bertsch to fill. Jerry Layton, Dave Deidrich and Mike Freier will be involved in their last contest.
• The Yankton City Public Works Department delivered sandbags to several more Yankton homes threatened by flooding, mostly in East Yankton, during the day Friday, according to Ken Janzen, director of municipal services.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 20, 1996
• Monday’s warm temperatures brought many Yankton residents outside to enjoy the weather. A record temperature of 69 was reached. The old record high was 67 set in 1930.
• Elizabeth Dole, wife of Republican presidential candidate, U.S. Senator Bob Dole (R-Kansas), will speak in Yankton Monday, Feb. 26, at the Yankton Inn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.