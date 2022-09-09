VERMILLION — The Vermillion Chamber of Commerce has announced a series of September 2022 Legislative Forums that will cover a wide array of governmental and legislative affairs in Vermillion, Clay County and South Dakota as a whole.
The Chamber facilitates these forums to bring information to the citizens of Clay County so that they are all educated on the topics we will be voting on in November.
All forums will take place at City Hall (25 Center Street) from 6:30-8 p.m. The topics are as follows:
• Sept. 13: District 17 Candidate Forum — Meet the candidates for District 17 legislators, including Chris Kassin (House), Bekki Engquist-Schroeder (House), William “Bill” Shorma (House) and incumbent Sydney Davis (Senate).
• Sept. 15: Public Safety Center Bond Forum — A discussion of a bond which would allow a new public safety center to be built in Vermillion. Featuring Steve Waller of Citizens for the New Public Safety Center, Sheriff Andy Howe, and Luke Trowbridge and Chief Crystal Brady of the Vermillion Police Department.
• Sept. 20: Initiated Measure 27 Forum — A discussion of IM27, an initiated measure legalizing the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana.
• Sept. 27: Clay County Commissioners Forum — Meet the candidates for Clay County Commissioners: Connie Moore-Nelson, Geoffery Gray-Lobe, James Bohnsack, and David Thiesse.
• Sept. 29: Amendment D Forum — A discussion of Amendment D, an initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid eligibility.
If you cannot make it in person, these forums will also be streamed on Facebook and broadcast on Vermillion Channel 3.
