SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be applying concrete penetrating sealer to the following bridge locations beginning Monday, July 27.
• I-29 Exit 1, North Sioux City, 2 Rivers Drive overpass bridge;
• Highway 50, Vermillion, bridge over Vermillion River;
• Highway 48 bridges over Big Sioux River;
• I-29 Exit 62, Canton Exit Overpass;
• I-229 Interstate bridges over Big Sioux River, north of Rice St.
Traffic will be maintained through the work zone with lane closures. Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.
CLC Metro, LLC is the prime contractor on this $78,677 project. Work is expected to be complete this fall. This project was originally scheduled to be done in 2021.
For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.