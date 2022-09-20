The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during August 2022:
Carl R. Blanke, 606 W. 5th St.; Windows; $3,000
James L. Walsh, 810 East 21st St.; Single family home – deck addition; $27,744
Jason Callaway, 1005 Douglas Ave.; Single family home – garage; $45,000
Jason Callaway, 1005 Douglas Ave.; Single family home – alteration interior remodel; $50,000
James DeBoer, 1911 Cedar St.; Single family home – garage; $60,000
Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, 2206 Mulberry St.; Demolition; $0
Terry Zahrbock, 1901 Douglas Ave.; Door/window; $5,000
YC Library LLC, 401 Capital St.; Commercial – alteration/repair – column replacement; $33,000
Yankton Homeless Shelter Inc., 412 East 4th St.; Commercial – alteration/repair ADA ramp; $99,500
C. Drotzmann Construction, 1403 Millie Lane; Single family home – new; $183,385.60
Darren D. Hento, 3016 Francis St.; Window; $4,700
Donna Rae Parry, 1714 Walnut St.; Windows; $3,137.13
Walnut Properties LLC, 613 Walnut St.; Commercial l- alteration/repair – roofing; $87,150
Justus Hirschman, 2002 Burleigh St.; Roofing; $7,000
Kelly Tramp, 1535 Joseph Cir.; Roofing; $6,630
Jeffrey F. Doering, 902 West 15th St.; Windows; $12,364
John P. Blackburn, 506 Cedar St.; Roofing; $4,000
John P. Blackburn, 709 Burleigh St.; Roofing; $5,000
Donald L. Teusink, 1202 Picotte St.; Single family home – garage; $13,464
———
Total Fees: $2,318.50
Total Valuation (August 2022): $650,074.73
Total Valuation (August 2021): $9,359,173.40
2022 to Date Valuation: $16,657,691.54
2021 to Date Valuation: $23,494,050.34
