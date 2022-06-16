• A report was received at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of a vehicle and two checks on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 7:52 a.m. Thursday of vandalism to a vehicle on W. 6th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday of a residential burglary off of 311th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday of trespassing on Par Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.