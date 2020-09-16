Yankton and Clay counties each reported one new death related to COVID-19, according to Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, South Dakota saw its biggest one-day rise in COVID-related deaths to date with eight.
For Yankton County, the death was its fourth overall and its first since Aug. 15.
The county also saw its biggest one-day increase in new infections with 11, bringing its total to 315. Four new recoveries were reported (250 total). The county has 61 active cases.
Clay County’s death was its fifth overall and third this month. It also saw five new infections, giving it 522 to date. Ten new recoveries were recorded (451). There are 66 active cases.
South Dakota’s other deaths were reported in Minnehaha (2), Pennington, Lake, Hughes and Brookings counties. The state death toll now stands at 192.
Also locally, Charles Mix County added five new cases, its biggest one-day increase since Aug. 14, to bring its case total to 134. Sixteen cases are active.
Douglas County added four new COVID-19 infections to lift its total to 48. There were two new recoveries (33). Fifteen cases are active.
Turner County also reported four new cases, giving it 110 overall. There was one new recovery, its 93rd. Seventeen cases are active.
Bon Homme County added two infections and now has 69 to date. Three recoveries were reported (53). There are 15 active cases.
Hutchinson County recorded one new case, its 65th. There are 12 active cases.
Meanwhile, Turner County’s case total was amended downward by three to 329. There were also seven new recoveries recorded (281). There are 43 active cases.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal reported 25 active cases (24 students, 1 staff) Wednesday, an increase of one from Tuesday. There are a total of 217 people in quarantine (-1), including 45 on campus (-5).
Late Tuesday, Mount Marty University reported nine new active COVID-19 cases (16 students, 1 staff), bringing its total to 17.
Overall, South Dakota recorded 297 new infections Wednesday on one of its biggest testing days ever, with 5,690 new test results reported.
Other state statistics provided by the DOH Wednesday included:
• Total Cases — 17,291 (+297);
• Active Cases — 2,442 (+56);
• Recoveries — 14,657 (+233);
• Hospitalizations — 1,211 ever hospitalized (+16); 139 currently hospitalized (+6);
• Testing — 231,861 total tests (+5,690); 169,655 (+3,559).
In Nebraska, 328 new infections were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Tuesday, along with one new death, the state’s 436th.
Knox County saw three new infections (99) and Cedar County recorded one new positive test, its 72nd.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 38,970 (+328);
• Active Cases — 8,735 (+125);
• Recoveries — 29,799 (+202);
• Hospitalizations — 2,167 ever hospitalized (+13); 167 currently hospitalized (-9);
• Testing — 409,565 total tests (+2,295).
