100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 31, 1923
• Leon Logan celebrated Memorial Day by smashing the fish records again. Recently he caught a catfish weighing 71 pounds in the Jim River. He thought he would try the same place again and yesterday pulled out a monster weighing 91 pounds. The big fish was examined and admired by many.
• A second carload of the extra-long piling to be used in the falsework for the steel superstructure of the Meridian Highway bridge came in this morning and will be unloaded for the use of the erection contractors on their arrival.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 31, 1948
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 31, 1973
• Terry Carlson is this year’s recipient of the Morgan Smith Award as the most valuable senior on the YHS track squad. The lanky Buck captured fifth place in the state meet in the high hurdles and consistently got points in both hurdle events all year. His unending effort and dedication were cited as big factors to the team’s ultimate successes by teammates and coaches alike.
• A total of 240 Yankton High School seniors are candidates for graduation on Friday night at Crane-Youngworth Field at 8 p.m. The top three honor students of the class are Patricia Lynn Smith, David Martin and Gregg Houtz.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 31, 1998
