• A report was received at 6:39 p.m. Monday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday of the theft of a vehicle on W. 25th St. The vehicle was located on site and no theft had occurred.
• A report was received at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday of theft from a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of a vehicle on Summit St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:05 p.m. Monday of an individual making threats in a different county.
