PIERRE — The Executive Board for the Legislative Research Council (LRC) will hold its eighth meeting of the 2022 Interim on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. and 9 a.m. (CT), respectively. The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Executive Board, chaired by Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) with vice chair Rep. Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham), will discuss an appointment to the South Dakota Council for the Interstate Commission for Juveniles, and review LRC Issue Memorandums and Interim Committee reports. The Executive Board will then sit as the Legislature’s Bond Committee to hear reports from the state’s various finance authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.