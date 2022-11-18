New Mission

This year, the Rev. Bob Lacey will spend Christmas in a very distant — and possibly dangerous — location.
Lacey, a Catholic priest serving Sacred Heart and St. Benedict parishes in Yankton, deploys Dec. 15 as military chaplain. He will serve a nine-month mission with the 109th Regional Support Group of Rapid City.
“We’re serving in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in the theater of Iraq, Kuwait and Syria,” he said. “I anticipate I’ll be spending most of my time in Kuwait. I might have a lot of movement within that area, or I might be at one base. I don’t know.”
The upcoming South Dakota Army National Guard mission guarantees him a new experience.
“I’ve never been deployed before, and I’ve never been overseas before for the military, although I have visited other countries as a civilian,” he said.
The two Yankton parishes will host a farewell reception — entitled “Father Bob’s Deployment Party” — from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Sacred Heart Community Center.
The event was set for Nov. 20 in anticipation of his original Dec. 1 deployment date, but his departure has since been pushed back to Dec. 15.
This Sunday’s farewell theme is “God, Country and Apple Pie.” The afternoon will feature music and refreshments including –- what else? –- apple pie.
Lacey looks forward to spending the holidays with his military brothers and sisters during a difficult time for them.
“I’ll be there with the troops for Christmas. It will be their first Christmas away from their families,” he said. “We’re all humans, and our humanity is on full display at times like those. We experience the grief that goes along with missing out on those important gatherings of people back home.”
Those Christmas traditions could include opening gifts on Christmas Eve and going to church on Christmas morning, Lacey said.
MEETING DIVERSE NEEDS
The Army is comprised of people from many backgrounds, and those feelings of loneliness and separation aren’t limited to Christians, he said.
“It could be the (Jewish) Festival of Lights and Hanukkah, or whatever people celebrate,” he said. “Or it could be a person of no faith who still gets together with the same people for New Year’s Eve.”
Lacey will celebrate Mass and offer Bible study and other activities open to everyone. His chaplaincy isn’t limited to Catholics, as his mission embraces the needs of all troops. He has worked with a variety of faiths, from Christian and Jewish to the Norse pagan religion.
“There are 160 recognized religions in the Army, so there’s quite a variety,” he said.
As a chaplain, Lacey performs a dual role with a distinction. He provides for the religious support of all troops, such as helping obtain what they need for worship and ensuring their freedom of religion. He also performs religious support for the Catholic troops.
In addition, Lacey will offer support for soldiers facing a wide range of stresses — even just needing someone to listen to them. A conversation with a chaplain is considered confidential, he said, the same as a priest’s vow to maintain the secrecy of confessions.
Regardless of whether they belong to a religious group, Lacey anticipates meeting the troops’ needs on some level. Contrary to popular belief, he believes young adults — who will comprise a large part of his ministry — are strongly committed to their spiritual needs.
“The millennials want to be involved in their faith community. They are very participatory,” he said. “They are very loyal --- they want to be engaged and not just ‘pew poppers’ where they come to church just to warm a bench.”
FOLLOWING A PATH
During his pastorate, Lacey has served a wide variety of assignments in the Sioux Falls Diocese, comprised of about 135,600 Catholics in 150 parishes east of the Missouri River in South Dakota.
A priest for 17 years, he has served in Aberdeen, Pierre, Yankton, Dakota Dunes and the Plankinton area before returning to Yankton.
In many ways, the 43-year-old Lacey followed a later path to the military.
In college, he joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). While considering a military career, he also felt a calling to the priesthood and entered seminary.
After his ordination, his desire to serve in the military became greater during his time at Dakota Dunes from 2010-15.
“I had a desire to serve military families better. I saw how challenging it was for them,” he said. “We had a wonderful couple where the wife had breast cancer while the husband was deployed in Iraq. It was a very difficult and stressful time for them.”
At that time, Lacey felt his second calling — combining his priestly vocation with military service. He spoke with then-Bishop Paul Swain about his interests and what it would take.
“Bishop Swain said, ‘Let’s keep praying about it,’” Lacey said. “I also talked with my brother priest, Father Mike Griffin, who was a chaplain at the time and has since retired. I asked, ‘How can I get into this?’”
That question led him to the Rev. Dave Gunderson, who was pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton.
“Pastor Gunderson was state chaplain and was the one who helped me process the paperwork for a chaplaincy,” Lacey said. “I had to come down here (to Yankton) — actually, I flew down because I’m a pilot — and have an interview with him.”
Lacey received his commission during a ceremony at St. John’s Catholic Church in Plankinton, one of his parishes at the time. A member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stickney, another one of his pastorates, administered the oath of office.
The priest completed his 12 weeks of chaplain basic officer training, with the ability to take his training in phases. He was required to complete his training within two years, receiving the same instruction as other soldiers, except for combat and weapons.
He completed his training in 2015 and is marking his seventh year as chaplain.
Chaplains, especially Catholic priests, are in great demand, he said. About 25% of troops are Catholic, while 7% of chaplains are Catholic.
PREPARING FOR CHANGE
The Sioux Falls Diocese had been aware of Lacey’s possible deployment for some time. In anticipation, the Rev. Nick Haiar was assigned to the Yankton parishes. The July 1 assignment gave the two Catholic churches a fourth priest and gave the newly-ordained Haiar a chance to transition into his role.
Haiar’s assignment means the two Yankton churches will maintain three priests during Lacey’s deployment.
During his time in Yankton, Lacey has served with the Rev. Tom Anderson as pastor and with the Revs. Thi Pham and Haiar as parochial vicars (associate pastors).
In addition, Lacey has reconnected with his cousin, the Rev. Grant Lacey, who serves Mount Marty University, Sacred Heart Monastery and other ministries in Yankton.
Father Bob Lacey said he has become stronger by combining his compassion and religious training as a priest with the discipline and demands of a soldier.
He has received encouragement and support for his deployment, including Sacred Heart School students. He’s pleased to serve on the upcoming mission with a Yankton resident.
“I’m not really apprehensive or anxious about it,” Lacey said. “I’m not excited about it, either. I think I’m ready so, in that sense, I’m looking forward to it.”
However, he also looks forward to resuming his ministry in Yankton.
“I love the people and I love the priests I work with,” he said. “It’s just been a great time of collegiality, and I’m looking forward to returning to it.”
