While South Dakota active COVID-19 cases continued to fall, Yankton County recorded 100 new infections in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported statewide, including one in Clay County.
Yankton County’s new cases represented the biggest one-day increase since Jan. 19. The South Dakota Department of Corrections has not updated its COVID numbers since last week, when it showed no active cases at the Yankton Community Work Center. The Federal Bureau of Prisons website on Monday reported eight active cases (7 inmates, 1 staff) at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
South Dakota’s four new deaths raised the state COVID toll to 2,691. For Clay County, it was its 20th death overall and first since Jan. 26.
The DOH reported 597 new infections Monday, while active cases dropped to 23,105 (-1,947). It marked the 10th straight reporting day that active cases have fallen.
Current hospitalizations fell to 340 (-14). There were 32 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate dropped to 26.4% (-1.4%).
Yankton County also recorded 77 recoveries Monday, with active cases rising to 686, snapping a streak of eight consecutive reporting days of falling active case numbers. Two new COVID hospitalizations were reported.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +8; Clay County, +10; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +2; Turner County, amended downward by 1; and Union County, +15.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Bon Homme (+1) and Charles Mix (+2) counties, while Hutchinson County’s total was amended downward by one.
The University of South Dakota online portal Monday recorded nine active cases (7 students, 2 staff), down eight from Friday and the first time the number has been in single digits since Dec. 23. There were 12 people in quarantine/isolation (-12), including two on campus (-2).
Also Monday, the DOH’s weekly update of COVID community spread showed all 66 South Dakota counties classified as high community spread for the third straight week.
The DOH portal also showed that booster shots administered across the state had surpassed 200,000, climbing to 201,197.
