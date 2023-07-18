Here is the schedule of activities slated for the Lewis & Clark Recreational Area for July 20-23:
THURSDAY, JULY 20
• 9-11 a.m. — DAY CAMP — For ages 4-6: Join the naturalist for outdoor activities, games, crafts and more. Preregistration is required. Call 605-688-2985 or sign up at the Welcome Center.
• 1-3 p.m. — DAY CAMP — For ages 7-10: Join the naturalist for outdoor activities, games, crafts and more. Preregistration is required. Call 605-688-2985 or sign up at the Welcome Center.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
• 9-11 a.m. — DAY CAMP — For ages 4-6: Join the naturalist for outdoor activities, games, crafts and more. Preregistration is required. Call 605-688-2985 or sign up at the Welcome Center.
• 1-3 p.m. — DAY CAMP — For ages 7-10: Join the naturalist for outdoor activities, games, crafts and more. Preregistration is required. Call 605-688-2985 or sign up at the Welcome Center.
• 5-6 p.m. — NATURE BINGO: Join the naturalists for some fun games of bingo with prizes. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre
SATURDAY, JULY 22
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — ARCHERY for ages 8 and up: Pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at Gavin’s Archery Range.
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — WATERCRAFT for ages 8 and up: Pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at south side of Lake Yankton
• 2-3:30 p.m. — I-SPY JARS AND BOTTLE ROCKETS: Join the naturalists to create your own I-spy jar and create and launch a bottle rocket. Meet on the west side of Midway Beach
• 6-6:30 p.m. — WATERFRONT HIKE: Join the naturalists for an evening walk along the water and learn some fun facts about shoreline birds and animals. Meet on the east side of Gavin’s Beach.
• 6:30-7:30 p.m. — AMPHIBIAN SCAVENGER HUNT AND CRAFT: Learn some fun facts about amphibians and their habitat and create a frog craft. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
SUNDAY, JULY 23
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
