The Yankton High School (YHS) 2022 commencement will be returning to the great indoors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The ceremony, YHS’s 147th, is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the YHS gym. Perhaps most notably, there will be no COVID-19 restrictions and all 215 seniors will be able to graduate together. The presence of all students is requested at the YHS main theater at 11:50 a.m. Sunday for a group photo prior to the ceremony.
“After two years of making multiple adjustments to make sure that we were able to celebrate our students, we’re going to go back to a more traditional graduation this year,” YHS Principal Todd Dvoracek told the Press & Dakotan. “We’re excited to do that, our students are excited and it’s going to be indoors, so they’re excited about that.”
Also, this year‘s YHS graduation is personally meaningful to Dvoracek in that it will be his first as the school’s principal.
Some of the major COVID accommodations to the ceremony over the last couple of years included shortening it, holding it outdoors and dividing seniors alphabetically for graduation in two separate ceremonies. In 2020, graduation was postponed until July and held in shifts with social distancing at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“Our students were really good with all the changes that have taken place,” he said. “They (knew) that there are just things that we have to adjust and that our goal is to make sure they have the best experience.”
Since the pandemic began, the school district has tried to normalize all its activities — with school traditions in mind — to make sure its events were safe for everybody within the community, he said.
Now, students can look forward to this year’s event with no restrictions, Dvoracek said.
“We’ll have a couple of students do the student address and then we’ll have a musical selection,” he said. “Our orchestra is doing our processional and recessional, that’s more traditional, so we’re excited about that, too.”
This week, students compete for the honor of speaking at the graduation event.
Prior to construction of the current high school, graduation was typically held outdoors at Crane-Youngworth Field, as it was over the last two years, which makes the ceremony dependent on good weather, Dvoracek said.
“Being under the roof and inside and out of the May afternoon, we’ll be in good shape,” he said. “(We’ll) be able to host our graduation without having a lot of contingencies and other areas to set up if we needed to move anywhere.”
In recent years, all attendees waited apprehensively for a message confirming whether the outdoor ceremony would proceed or be moved at the last minute.
“So that’s a nice feeling. The unknown is always very nerve-wracking,” Dvoracek said.
Also this year, there will be no guest limitations, so organizers are anticipating a big crowd, he said.
“We welcome everybody from the community to help celebrate our graduates, and we look forward to doing that as well,” he said. “We will celebrate not only their high school success, but their academic success and the education that they’ve received within the Yankton community — and we’re proud of that.”
