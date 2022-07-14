Yankton’s Roy Anderson Post 12 of the American Legion will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 19, at the VFW, located 209 Cedar Street. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local Attorney Named SD Trial Lawyer Of Year
- Vehicle Crash Leaves Burbank Woman Dead
- Vandalism Reported Throughout City Park System
- Daily Record: Arrests
- Wayne Vennard
- A Little Help From His Friends
- Yankton College Welcomes New Executive Director
- Letter: Yankton Feminism
- Names Released In Charles Mix County Fatal Crash
- David Struckman-Johnson
Images
Commented
- Letter: Yankton Feminism (52)
- Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)
- Letter: Gun Ruling (23)
- Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (23)
- Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)
- Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)
- Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)
- Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)
- Letter: Priorities (17)
- A Profile In Heroism (16)
- City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)
- The Test And The Cure (15)
- Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)
- Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (11)
- Letter: American Innovation (10)
- A Surprise In Pierre (7)
- Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)
- It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)
- Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)
- Letter: Hot And Cold (3)
- Letter: Matters Of Security (2)
- Pride Parade (2)
- Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)
- Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)
- A Word About The Weather (1)
- Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)
- Letter: Rapid City Update (1)
- Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)
- Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)
- Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)
- Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)
- Letter: Fair Compensation (1)
- Letter: Winning The Race (1)
- Coping With Painful Prices (1)
- Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)
- Still Up For Discussion (1)
- Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)
- MMU's Fischer To Retire (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.