100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 13, 1923
• Yankton and Yankton County escaped frost last night, and there is the prospect of warmer weather now, according to word in the offices of W.H. Fallon, government weather observer. It didn’t frost here last night because the air was too dry and it did not get cold enough. The lowest temperature recorded last night was 43.
• Now that the Mission Hill main street has been graded and the town pump adjusted and oiled, the local civic improvement board is devising ways and means of raising a fund to purchase cushions and a suitable awning to add to the comfort of the curbstone philosophers who hold their daily discussions in front of the Atlas Lumber company’s office.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 13, 1948
• “Firefighting with a purpose” was the theme of the Yankton fire department’s elaborate rural fire truck demonstration at Riverside ballpark Sunday night before a crowd estimated at between 1,500 and 2,000 people. All of the equipment carried on this community’s new rural fire truck was demonstrated in use at one time or another during the evening, and local firemen did a splendid job of keeping the two-hour show moving and in putting the equipment to use.
• A large crowd of spectators braved Sunday afternoon’s oppressive heat to enjoy the air show at the Yankton Municipal Airport, as the Midwestern Aerial Circus of Flandreau and pilots from the air national guard squadron at Sioux Falls combined to stage a thrill-packed exhibition of precision flying.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 13, 1973
• The Yankton School Board Wednesday night voted against purchase of books for use at Yankton Sacred Heart School in spite of a state law passed this year requiring they do so — on grounds that they feel the law is unconstitutional.
• P.W. Kappenman, Mitchell, district traffic engineer for the South Dakota Department of Highways, has informed the Yankton Press and Dakotan that no traffic signals are recommended at the corner of Fourth and Walnut Streets through Yankton. Kappenman said that a vehicular and pedestrian study made on July 2, 1973 does not indicate that this intersection meets with the requirements of the South Dakota Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 13, 1998
• No paper
