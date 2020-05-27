Binder Wins MMC Theatrical Honor

Alanna Binder didn’t expect a one-act play performance to spark a passion.
Yet it did.
As a freshman at Yankton High School, Binder and her classmates sat through a performance that would stick with her.
“I remember thinking when it was over, ‘I have to do this,’” she said.
The next year, she auditioned for a performance and got in — an accomplishment that began a theater career that would see Binder work both on stage and off stage.
“For me, no matter where the theater is, you form a little family with the cast and crew, and that was something that really drew me in,” added Binder, who graduated from YHS in 2014.
She eventually joined a new family at Mount Marty College, where should become an active member of the theatre program and would serve in just about every capacity for productions.
For her impact, Binder — who graduated earlier this month — was named the 2020 recipient of the Walter J. Bigley Award for Outstanding Contribution to Theatre at Mount Marty.
Named after a former MMC Communication Arts instructor, the award — which dates back to 1994 — is presented to a graduating senior who has “substantially participated in the activities of the department and demonstrated a commitment to the South Dakota area community.”
To those who worked alongside her during her college tenure, Binder fit that description perfectly.
“I can’t think of a task she wasn’t given — she did it all,” said Andy Henrickson, associate professor of Speech & Theatre at Mount Marty.
“You could count on her to get it done and get it done with a servant heart.”
Binder, who arrived at MMC in the fall of 2015, said she began her college career thinking she would strictly be an on-stage actor. However, she ended up signing up for costume duty for a musical.
“And I fell in love with the technical side of theater,” she said.
In total, Binder estimated that she worked on every MMC theater production except one since her freshman year.
Her duties have included running the sound board, building sets, painting and, yes, acting.
Part of that came with a work study position in 2017, which was a few hours a week, but that was only a small amount of the time Binder gave to productions, according to Henrickson.
“She’s a quiet kind of leader,” Henrickson said. “She would just serve. She was a leader but would lead in ways that would allow others to do good work and be accountable to quality.”
In addition to her MMC work, Binder also served various roles in community theater productions at Dakota Theatre, and for two years she worked at the local Boys & Girls Club where she ran a theater group for kids in grades 1-5 and 6-12.
By the time her senior year at Mount Marty approached, Binder was aware of the Bigley Award, but said she also knew there were plenty of worthy candidates.
“I knew I’d have some tough competition,” Binder said.
Binder said she wrote in her award application letter about the many factors involved in a production that may go unnoticed by those in the audience, and that it would be nice to be recognized for that work.
Of course, for those working behind the scenes, that’s the goal, she added: They want certain aspects to not be noticed.
“You don’t want the audience to know it’s a set or a light, otherwise they’re taken out of that world,” Binder said.
It can be a complicated task, but Binder was able to help create that kind of world during MMC productions, according to Henrickson.
“If the audience is noticing something that doesn’t quite look or seem right, it takes them out of the world we work so hard to create,” he added.
After graduating from MMC, Binder will this fall begin a teaching career at the middle school in Chamberlain and will also serve as the advisor for the high school one-act play program.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.