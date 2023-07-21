Comedian and puppeteer Brent Allan will be performing at the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, at 6 p.m. Monday, July 24.
This high-energy show is full of hysterical comedy as a group of puppets puts on a variety show and demonstrates their weird and outrageous talents that the audience will love. Not only will the kids laugh and have a great time, but the program also has a strong message about reading and highlights books from the library. This event is free and open to the public.
