The Garden of Memories Cemetery staff will be removing all flowers and turning down vases to prepare for winter on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Any other decorations around the foundation of the marker will also be removed and discarded. One iron decoration may remain; however, it is recommended that they are removed to avoid any potential damage during the snow removal process when preparing for a burial. The cemetery cannot be responsible for any items left on the grounds, so it is strongly encouraged for you to remove your decorations.
Mausoleum crypt vases and cremation niche vases will also be removed and stored for the winter.
Contact the Garden of Memories Cemetery at 605-665-3645 if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.