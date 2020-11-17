PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) is accepting applications from dislocated workers to enroll in occupational skills training available through the UpSkill program at little to no cost.
Certificate programs are being offered in the spring 2021 semester from Lake Area Technical College and Western Dakota Technical College. The 18-credit, online programs include marketing, human resources, programming, medical coding, community healthcare worker, phlebotomy and EMT/pre-paramedic.
DLR is partnering with the Board of Technical Education to provide support services to help participants successfully meet their education and career goals.
To apply, visit SDUpSkill.com. The application deadline is Dec. 11, 2020.
UpSkill is funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.