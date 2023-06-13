What does the Fourth of July mean to you?
The Press & Dakotan wants your thoughts, feelings and memories tied to the day we celebrate America’s independence.
We will be publishing a special edition on Monday, July 3, filled with content from our readers about the Independence Day holiday. Here are some things we want you to tell us and our readers:
• What does the Fourth of July mean to you?
• What are some of your favorite Fourth of July memories?
• We also want you to share with us some of your favorite Fourth of July photos and other artwork.
This project is open to people of any age. (We already have some feedback from some Yankton elementary school students, but we’d love to hear from adults, too!)
To participate, please email your thoughts and artwork to news@yankton.net or mail them to the Press & Dakotan at 319 Walnut Street, Yankton, SD 57078.
Please have your material to us by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
